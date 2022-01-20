Alec Baldwin in legal trouble with family in Afghanistan

Alec Baldwin has found himself in hot waters with another legal trouble.

The Rust star has been accused for defamation by a family in Afghanistan, claiming that on the charges that the 63-year-old falsely accused them of participating in Jan 6 capitol riots in Washington D.C.

As per PEOPLE, the family is now demanding a jury trial.

According to the complaint, earlier this month, Baldwin allegedly accused Roice McCollum of participating in the Jan. 6 capitol riots, calling her an "insurrectionist" and a "Jan. 6 rioter" in a private Instagram DM. The actor later name and shamed her pictures on his Instagram account.

Although the star has now deleted the post, Roice, her sister Cheyenne and Crayton claim that Baldwin's defamation led them to face severe death threats by anonymous people.

Roice is the sibling of Rylee McCollum, 20, who was killed outside of Afghanistan's international airport in an Aug. 26 bombing as U.S. military troops. Baldwin personally helped the family after the major crisis.