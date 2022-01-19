Sohai Ali Abro grooves to beats of Turkish music on Istanbul streets, video goes viral





Sohai Ali Abro received huge acclaim by the spectators as she shakes a leg at Turkish streets as the clip has been doing rounds on social media.

Many people joined Sohai as she danced to the beats of the music performers.

The actress could not keep calm as she enjoyed traditional Turkish music.

Divamagazine released her video snippet as she was a sight to behold in casuals.





The Tumhari Natasha starlet tied the knot with famous cricketer Shehzar Mohommad in an intimate wedding ceremony.

It seemed that the star was having the time of her life in Turkey.