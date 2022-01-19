Prince William kept mum over question on Prince Andrew

Prince William did not seem to be too keen on answering questions regarding his uncle Prince Andrew.
This was made apparent when the Duke of Cambridge was leaving his first public engagement of the year with wife Kate Middleton.
As he was exiting the Foundling Museum in London, a Sky News reporter approached William asking if he supported his uncle, the Duke of York.
“Do you support Andrew?" the reporter asked to which Prince William gave no response.
Prince William is the second member of the royal family to remain tight-lipped about the ordeal as previously his father Prince Charles too was asked a similar question to which the Prince of Wales gave no response.
It is pertinent to mention that the topic around Prince Andrew is particularly a sensitive one for the palace as he was recently stripped of his military and royal titles amid the ongoing sexual abuse case against Virginia Giuffre.
Keanu Reeves shares his wealth with crew members and close friends
Britney Spears is calling out her family for the injustices
Pete Davidson is loving the drama around his romance with Kim Kardashian
Jessie J shares she is in a much happier place right now
Sidney Poitier was the first black to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.
Born in Washington in 1948, Talley was largely raised by his grandmother in Durham, North Carolina and was interested...