'Pete Davidson's shadow' seen in Kim Kardashian's latest photo

Kim Kardashian fans think they saw Pete Davidson's shadow in one of her pictures shared recently on Instagram.

They are convinced that her new pictures were taken by her new boyfriend.

Kim took to Instagram to share multiple pictures taken at the beach. One of the photos clearly shows a shadow of the photographer who her fans think is SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian's post has been liked by more than 4.5 million people on the photo and video sharing app.

She did not confirm or deny whether the pictures were taken by Pete Davidson.