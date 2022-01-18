Deepika Padukone gears up for own stunts in action film 'Pathan'

Star Deepika Padukone is no stranger to undertaking her own stunts in films and is all set to perform her own action in upcoming movie Pathan.



Padukone will not use a body duplicate and instead will do her own stunts according to Bollywood Hungama.

The star is known for her athleticism and was a national-level badminton player in India with strong physical fitness.

As per sources, this is not the first time that Deepika is performing stunts as in the 2009 film Chandni Chowk to China, the actor underwent some martial art stunts.

She stepped up once more in 2014 film Kochadaiyaan, performing a 10-minute feat without the use of a body double.

For the unversed, Deepika will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film Pathan where Khan will also essay some daring acts in the film.