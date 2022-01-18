Parineeti Chopra gears up to launch career as a producer

Parineeti Chopra expressed that she is all geared up to launch her career as a producer.

During her recent conversation with ETimes, the Ishaqzaade actor shared that movies like Saina and The Girl On The Train have paved the way for her to take new challenges.

“I think this year, I will definitely be thinking about it(production) because I want to back content that is a little more out there and the kind of stuff that is not being made right now," said Chopra.

The 33-year-old actor also appreciated that more female filmmakers are bringing their perspective to the film industry.

"At one point, the artistes and creators including producers, writers, lyricists, music directors and cinematographers were mostly men. Of course, they were very talented, but I think it is beautiful that now there are more female lyricists, writers, directors and producers," continued the Hasee Toh Phasee actor.

"This is like an entirely new chapter of the workforce that has come into the industry,” she explained.

“Women can write from a different point of view, similarly, female producers can think in a different way than male producers. It’s great that women are now so beautifully included in an industry that was at one point male-dominated,” she added.