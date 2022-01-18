Betty White assistant shares her rare photo taken before death

Betty White's assistant Kiersten is celebrating her 100th birthday with a rare photo taken days before death.
Turning to the star's official Facebook page, the assistant paid a little tribute to the Golden Girls alum on what would have been her golden jubilee.
“Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s assistant,” she began.
“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her,” Kiersten continued. “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever.”
“Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place,” Kiersten concluded the tribute to her former boss.
White is spotted in a floral-printed chair for the photo as she wears a bright green ensemble, sparkling jewelry while flashing a smile.
The showbiz star passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31.
