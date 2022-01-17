Katy Perry spills about Orlando Bloom's worst habit

Katy Perry has touched upon her boyfriend Orlando Bloom's most irritating habit in a recent interview with Heart.
During the chat with hosts, Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston the Roar artist revealed Bloom's obsession with flossing despite having brilliant teeth.
“Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth," she said.
Opening up on the same Perry also revealed that while it is a good habit, there's something about the way Bloom flosses his teeth that irritates her.
"But he leaves the floss, everywhere, on the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, ‘There are bins everywhere," she added.
For unversed, the couple share 16-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.
