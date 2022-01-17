'Megxit drama brought Prince William, Prince Charles closer'

In the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit, the royal family chose to remain quiet even after bombshell accusations.
However, through the tumultuous times, royal author Phil Dampier has said that Prince William and Prince Charles have become closer.
Speaking to Express, the Prince of Wales, who has since taken up his late father Prince Philip’s duties, has been spending more time with William and his family.
"Following his father’s death, Charles is now spending a lot more time at Sandringham, the Queen’s Norfolk home, where he has taken over a lot of Prince Philip’s duties," Dampier said.
"The Cambridges spend most weekends at Anmer Hall, their country pile up there, which means father and son are now seeing a lot more of each other.
"They have also undoubtedly bonded over the fallout of the Oprah Winfrey interview."
The city police of Pune, India used Raj Kapoor’s song from 'Mera Naam Joker' to raise Covid-19 awareness
There will be a bittersweet taste to the first week, however, as Louis Vuitton presents the final collection from US...
'The Golden Girls' stars were once invited to stage a live performance in front of Queen Elizabeth
Mohamed Hadid said, “Not So happy news my eldest sister and the Family matriarch Ghada H HADID, COVID Pneumonia...
Twinkle Khanna said, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat."
Drew Barrymore and Courteney Cox's 'Scream' hit theatres on Friday