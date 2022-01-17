Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid’s aunt in ICU after heart attack, coronavirus

US supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada Hadid is in ICU after having heart attack, covid-19 and pneumonia.
This was disclosed by Gigi and Bella’s father Mohamed Hadid on Instagram on Monday.
Sharing throwback photos of his elder sister, Mohamed Hadid said, “Not So happy news my eldest sister and the Family matriarch Ghada H HADID, COVID Pneumonia hospitalization and a heart attack I ask you for a prayer for this wonderful woman.”
He further said, “Tears in my eyes and praying to God that I would see these sky blue shining eyes again … may we wake tomorrow she is being watched by her momma and babba above in heaven.”
Earlier, Gigi’s cousin said, “Thank you for all the kind prayers and wishes for my Mother. We are still waiting for her to wake up from the Coma.”
