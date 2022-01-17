Hailey Bieber puts her toned abs on display as she steps out in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber left onlooker spellbound as she flaunted her toned abs in cropped top and leggings during her latest outing in West Hollywood this week.
The supermodel put her fit figure on display while heading to her car after attending a pilates class with pal Euphoria's Alexa Demie in West Hollywood this weekend.
Canadian singer Justine Bieber's darling showed off her toned abs as she rocked a white cropped collared shirt with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath.
The 25-year-old supermodel styled her layered tops with a pair of blush leggings, white socks and sneakers.
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's pal Haile Bieber was looking smashing in blush pink leggings, crafted from sculpting fabric with an extra-high waistband and second-skin fit, and cropped white shirt.
