 
close
Sunday January 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber puts her toned abs on display as she steps out in West Hollywood

Canadian singer Justine Bieber's darling Hailey looks stunning in cropped top and leggings

By Web Desk
January 17, 2022
Hailey Bieber puts her toned abs on display as she steps out in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber left onlooker  spellbound as she flaunted her toned abs in cropped top and leggings during her latest outing in West Hollywood  this week. 

The supermodel put her fit figure on display while heading to her car after attending a pilates class with pal Euphoria's Alexa Demie in West Hollywood this weekend.

Canadian singer Justine Bieber's darling  showed off her toned abs as she rocked a white cropped collared shirt with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath.

Hailey Bieber puts her toned abs on display as she steps out in West Hollywood

The 25-year-old supermodel styled her layered tops with a pair of blush leggings, white socks and sneakers.

Hailey Bieber spellbinds onlookers as she flaunts her toned abs in cropped top and leggings

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's pal Haile Bieber was looking smashing in blush pink leggings, crafted from sculpting fabric with an extra-high waistband and second-skin fit, and cropped white shirt.