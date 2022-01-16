Prince Charles planned for Prince Andrew's titles to be removed: Here's how

File Footage





Prince Charles reportedly orchestrated to take out Prince Andrew with the support of Prince William.

According to The Sun, the two heirs had told the monarch that her “favourite son” will have to be removed because of the damage he brought to the family that were caused by the sex abuse claims.

The publication added that the Prince of Wales had “sharpened the knife” over Christmas as he had decided that the Duke of York had “run out of road” and should be stripped of his royal and military patronages.

Prince Charles is then said to have approached the Duke of Cambridge as the two went on to tell the Queen, who was said to be “of the same opinion” though “with a heavy heart”.

Following that Prince Charles’ siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward paid a visit where they were informed of what was to come.

A source told The Sun: “The collective view was that Andrew was damaging the entire family.”