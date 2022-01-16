Olivia Wilde drops cute comment about boyfriend Harry Styles starrer 'Eternals'

Olivia Wilde recently gushed over her boyfriend Harry Styles' debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Eternals'.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Styles’ co-star Gemma Chan shared a behind-the-scenes picture of her posing with the One Direction alum as they both donned super-hero costumes.

The much-anticipated movie hit theatres in November and is now available on streaming platform on Disney +.

To celebrate the occasion, the Crazy Rich Asians actor treated fans with the rare clicks.

Seeing her partner in Eros/Starfox’s avatar, the Booksmart director replied on the post, “Watching now obviously.”

Wilde was first spotted holding hands with the Watermelon Sugar hit-maker at his manager’s wedding in January 2021.