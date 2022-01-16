Prince Andrew would throw a fit if his maids ruined his teddy bear collection





Prince Andrew would "shout and scream" when his maids would ruin his teddy bear collection.

According to former royal cop Paul Page, the Duke of York had around 50 to 60 toys that needed to be positioned in a certain way.

In the even that they were not, the Duke of York would then throw a fit.

"It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned on the bed and basically there was a card the inspector showed us in a drawer and it was a picture of these bears all in situ," he said.

"The reason for the laminated picture was if those bears weren’t put back in the right order by the maids, he would shout and scream."

Even as a adult he is said to still be amused by his toys as in 2019, writer Elizabeth Day recalled: "It seemed rather strange that a grown man should be so amused by a stuffed toy."