Pete Davidson is unfazed by Kanye West’s diss as he jokes about personal life on 'SNL'

Pete Davidson jokingly admitted that his personal life is more ‘fun’ than anyone else as he came back with laughter-filled performance on Saturday Night Live.
Davidson, who has been making headlines with his newly-ignited romance with Kim Kardashian, graced the show in avatar of American President Joe Biden who came from an alternate world.
During the skit, he introduced himself, "I am Joe Biden from the real universe.”
"The time line you are all living in is about to collapse,” he added.
The 28-year-old TV personality, who was recently ‘threatened’ of physical abuse by Kanye West in his new song with The Game, appeared to be unfazed by the diss as he seemingly hinted at his personal life.
"Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson. This world is maybe more fun for him", said Davidson. (Quoted by Just Jared)
