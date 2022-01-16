'Riverdale’ actor Lili Reinhart reveals struggling with body acceptance: ‘it's challenging’

Riverdale actor, Lili Reinhart revealed that she has been battling against obsessive thoughts about her body image amidst mental health struggles.
Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old actor uploaded a series of videos on Story to get candid about her ‘vulnerable’ battle.
"I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week,” Reinhart expressed ‘in the hope that any of her fans who are also struggling don't feel so alone’ while adding, "I'm here with you.”
The Hustlers actor shared her take on dealing with mean comments, “It's challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It's a practice I'm still learning."
Reinhart also admitted that she was clueless of the impact of ‘being in the industry’ could create on her ‘own body acceptance and positivity.’
“I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women," the actor continued.
"My body has carried me through 25 years of life. All my scars, tears, trauma... I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn't look like it did when I was 20."
Will Meghan and Harry react to Queen's decision to strip Andrew of royal titles?
Patrick J Adams has been vocal in defending Meghan over the years
Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox put on a steamy display in latest styling session
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2018, have addressed rumours that they're...
Kim may fight for the full custody of her children after becoming a lawyer
Kriti Sanon recalls that pursuing acting career would be in obstacle in her way to marriage