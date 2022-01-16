 
Sunday January 16, 2022
Kate Middleton's mother celebrates her birthday as royal family grapples with new challenges

By Web Desk
January 16, 2022
Kate Middletons mother celebrates her birthday as royal family grapples with new challenges

Kate Middleton's mother   Carole Middleton is preparing  for her 67th birthday, days after the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 40th.

The Duchess released three portraits to mark her 40th birthday earlier this month.

It's not clear whether Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children will also attend her birthday since it came amid a crisis that saw Queen Elizabeth remove royal titles of her son Prince Andrew over a sexual assault lawsuit in the US.

According to the local media, Carole,who is a businesswoman, will celebrate her birthday on January 31.

According to reports, Prince William was also involved with the Queen's decision to strip his uncle of military titles and royal privileges. 

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has  approached a UK court to seek judicial review  of UK Home Department's decision not to allow him to personally for his security during his UK visits.