Kate Middleton's mother celebrates her birthday as royal family grapples with new challenges

Kate Middleton's mother Carole Middleton is preparing for her 67th birthday, days after the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 40th.
The Duchess released three portraits to mark her 40th birthday earlier this month.
It's not clear whether Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children will also attend her birthday since it came amid a crisis that saw Queen Elizabeth remove royal titles of her son Prince Andrew over a sexual assault lawsuit in the US.
According to the local media, Carole,who is a businesswoman, will celebrate her birthday on January 31.
According to reports, Prince William was also involved with the Queen's decision to strip his uncle of military titles and royal privileges.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has approached a UK court to seek judicial review of UK Home Department's decision not to allow him to personally for his security during his UK visits.
The Queen made her decision after discussions with Charles, heir to the crown, and her grandson Prince William, second...
Kim Kardashian appreciates that Kanye West is dating her fan, Julia Fox rather than a hater
Kartik Aaryan took a trip down memory lane to recall the first time he came to Mumbai
Pee Cee wanted someone else to helm the role in 2014 film
Animal rights organisation, PETA, called out Kanye West and The Game
Media reports claim that the couple will register their marriage in February