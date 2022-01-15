Kim Kardashian has a reason to become lawyer

American star Kim Kardashian, who has recently passed her law exam, could fight her case herself after becoming an attorney.

Kim, who is studying under the supervision of attorneys Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson, may fight for the full custody of her children after becoming a lawyer.

Kim and Kanye's fans began to speculate that the parents of four may be embroiled in tough divorce proceedings in future over custody of their children.

It comes after the rapper claimed that he had been stopped from going into Kardashian’s house by her security while dropping off daughter North.

The 40-year-old reality star, whose father Robert Kardashian was on O.J. Simpson’s defense team during his 1995 murder trial, has previously said that she wants to become a lawyer to work on criminal justice reform.

Kanye, who shares four children with Kim, claimed that security was in between him and his children and that’s what was not going to happen. He also spoke out about buying a $4.5 million house across the street from Kim, saying that it was so he could remain close by his kids, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

It seems that both the stars are quite serious about their children's future and want to raise them as per their choice.