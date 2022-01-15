Noor Mukadam's father demands capital punishment for Zahir Jaffer

Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the murder of Noor Mukadam, while being brought to court, on July 26, 2021. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Shaukat Ali Mukadam, the father of Noor Mukadam who was brutally killed in Islamabad last year, on Saturday demanded the death sentence for Zahir Jaffer — the key accused in the murder.

Mukadam made this demand while recording his testimony in a district and sessions court in Islamabad. Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani was presiding over the hearing.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Mukadam said he is appearing in court for the first time in his life. He said that he did not have personal enmity with anyone.

“My daughter was murdered unjustly,” he said, and demanded: “Zahir Jaffer should be given capital punishment.”

Zahir , his gardener and gatekeeper were also present in the courtroom.

“Noor did not tell me that she was going to Lahore,” her father told the court, adding that she typically used to tell him before leaving the house but sometimes she informed him after reaching her destination.

“I contacted her friends and visited their houses in search of my daughter,” he added.



On July 20, Noor telephoned him and told him that she was in Lahore, he said, adding that after receiving her call, he stopped his search. He said: "I already knew the Jaffer family but do not know the other accused.”

Casting aspersions over the cell phone attributed to the victim, Noor's father said that there is no evidence to show that the mobile belonged to his daughter.



Mukadam said that he nominated Jan Muhammad (the gardener) in the case on August 8 after identifying him in a CCTV video.

Meanwhile, the court was told that the counsel for Zahir tested positive for COVID-19 and he was unable to attend the court’s proceedings.

At this, the judge adjourned the hearing till January 17. On the next hearing, Shaukat Mukadam's cross-examination will continue and the investigation officer will also be cross-examined by the counsels for the accused.