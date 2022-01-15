Priyanka Chopra weighs in on playing 'Mar Kom': ‘I look nothing like her’

Priyanka Chopra, while reflecting on her 2014 project, Mary Kom, revealed that she was hesitant to play the character of the Indian boxer.

During her recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Matrix Resurrections actor shared that before doing the project, she was worried about her appearance which didn’t look similar to that of the Olympian’s.

Due to which, Chopra was convinced that someone from Northeast of the country should have been given the role.

“The part should have probably gone to someone from the northeast,” expressed the Quantico star.

“But I was just greedy as an actor to get a chance to tell her story, because she inspired me so much, as a woman, as an Indian woman, as an athlete,” she explained.

Pee Cee also recalled, “When the filmmakers insisted I do (the role), I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it.’”

For those unversed, the movie revolves around the life of a boxer who bagged multiple awards for the country, including an Olympic medal.