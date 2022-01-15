India’s DRS outburst: It is unfair to blame SuperSport, Virat Kohli told

India's Virat Kohli unleashes his frustration on the stump mic.

Indian players have been told that their outburst against SuperSport was "unfair" because the South African broadcaster was not responsible for the DRS technology.

Commenting on the reaction of India’s red-ball skipper Virat Kohli and other players at the host broadcaster after the DRS controversy during a Test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, sports journalist Umar Farooq clarified that the DRS is operated by an ICC-approved company which has nothing to do with the TV channel.

The final Test between the two teams was marred by the controversy over an LBW decision that went in favour of the Proteas.

During the 21st over of the South African second innings, its skipper Dean Elgar was given out LBW by the on-field umpire but he reviewed the decision and had the decision overturned after Hawk-Eye ball-tracking declared him “not out”.



Indian skipper turned furious over the decision and seen kicking the air in frustration. He walked over to the stumps to talk into the mic. He criticised SuperSport and said, “Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time.”

Meanwhile, Indian vice-captain Kannur Lokesh Rahul and Ashwin both heard accusing the host broadcaster of influencing the DRS.

During a sports show of a private TV channel, Farooq said that was unfair to criticise the TV channel that was broadcasting the match, adding that the DRS mechanism is run by an independent company and it has separate cameras installed in the ground.



Talking about the Indian players' outburst, the journalist said, “It was harsh and shocking.” There is a possibility of wrong decisions in both human and technology-based umpiring but the players should have shown sportsmanship.

Recalling a past incident, he said once Saeed Ajmal had bowled Sachin Tendulkar but the DRS declared him not out but he did not show his anger. Even, Tendulkar admitted later that he was out. The journalist said that it was part of the game.