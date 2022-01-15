 
close
Saturday January 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Did Kylie Jenner reveal gender of baby no.2 with baby shower?

Kylie Jenner is expecting second child with boyfriend Travis Scott

By Web Desk
January 15, 2022
Did Kylie Jenner reveal gender of baby no.2 with baby shower?
Did Kylie Jenner reveal gender of baby no.2 with baby shower?

Kylie Jenner might have dropped massive hints on the gender of her upcoming baby.

The 24-year-old, who otherwise is an avid social media user, stayed afar from Instagram for most months while expecting baby number two with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple already shares three-year-old Stormi.

On Friday however, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her giraffe themed baby shower organised by elder sister Khloe Kardashian, as per reports.

While the Kylie Cosmetics owner did not share the gender of her upcoming baby, subtle decoration hints spill that the makeup mogul is all set to welcome another girl.

Kylie documented the day with photos from a little pink-themed embroidery project by guests. The photos featured hearts and an adorable note from sister Kendall Jenner in one of the embroideries.

'I love u - Kenny' wrote the supermodel.

Did Kylie Jenner reveal gender of baby no.2 with baby shower?

The baby shower also featured pink curtains and personalized blankets with people's names on it.

Did Kylie Jenner reveal gender of baby no.2 with baby shower?

There were beige napkins on the cream plates, that helped Jenner go along with the theme.

Did Kylie Jenner reveal gender of baby no.2 with baby shower?