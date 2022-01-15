Aiman Khan, Minal Khan's new family selfie wins the internet

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan have are winning hearts with new photo.
The 23-year-old divas posed alongside their respective husbands for an adorable mirror selfie. Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-one shared a photo with her twin sister, husband Muneeb Butt and brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.
Simply captioning the snap with a heart, Aiman garnered blessings from her fans across the world.
"MashaAlllah !! Khush raho hamaeshaa !!!" wrote one Instagram user.
"Love u all from india," added another.
Take a look:
Prices also rose in Canada, where the standard plan climbed to C$16.49 from C$14.99.
John Cena got candid about landing his first superhero project, 'The Suicide Squad'
Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend are all set to welcome twins
Kanye West says no child of his can make TikToks without his permission
Dave Chappelle recalled the late 'Full House' star who passed away earlier this week
Queen's orders to remove Andrew's titles dominate headlines