 
close
Saturday January 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan's new family selfie wins the internet

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan pose with their husbands in new photo

By Web Desk
January 15, 2022
Aiman Khan, Minal Khans new family selfie wins the internet

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan have are winning hearts with new photo.

The 23-year-old divas posed alongside their respective husbands for an adorable mirror selfie. Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-one shared a photo with her twin sister, husband Muneeb Butt and brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Simply captioning the snap with a heart, Aiman garnered blessings from her fans across the world.

"MashaAlllah !! Khush raho hamaeshaa !!!" wrote one Instagram user.

"Love u all from india," added another.

Take a look: