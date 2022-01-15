Zayn Malik unveils major facial hair transformation post breakup with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik is back on social media and the singer has taken fans by surprise by unveiling jaw-dropping changes to his appearance.

Taking to Instagram handle on Friday, the former One Direction alum dropped picture of his latest facial hair transformation.

The 29-year-old songwriter posted a selfie, his first post in over a month on social media, and debuted his new beard.

In the picture, Zayn rocked a pair of sunglasses from his collaboration with Arnette, a black leather bomber jacket, layered on top of a knitted sweater, leaving fans in awe.

The singer didn’t add a caption with his selfie, however, the post garnered over three million likes in no time.

The comments section was nonetheless flooded with praise and love from his fans. "Love the new look," one wrote, while another one raved, "True beauty."

The post comes months after media reports confirmed that Zayn and his former partner Gigi Hadid, with whom, he shares 15-month-old daughter Khai, had called it quits.

News of the couple’s split followed allegations that the singer and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, were involved in a family dispute.