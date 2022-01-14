Royal family member meets Afghan female robotics team in Qatar

Countess of Wessex Sophie, the British royal family member, met members of the Afghan female robotics team in Qatar.
According to the Buckingham Palace, during the Countess of Wessex’s visit to Qatar, she met members of the Afghan female robotics team, who were evacuated from Kabul in 2021, and are continuing their studies in Doha.
They were joined by Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister, the first woman to hold the position.
She also planted a tree at the British Embassy in Qatar to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, as part of the Queen's Green Canopy.
The photos were posted on official Twitter and Instagram handles of the royal family.
