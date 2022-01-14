Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid rumoured to be back together. Here’s why

People in Aspen reportedly spotted Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spending time together over the holidays

Fresh rumours about Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid getting back together after their explosive breakup in late 2021 are doing the rounds after eye-witness accounts of them spending time together were reported.

According to sources, people vacationing in Aspen during the recent holiday season reportedly spotted the singer and supermodel together at the mountainous winter escape.

Deuxmoi, the Instagram celeb watchdog and hub of reader-submitted celebrity gossip, on Friday shared that the Zayn and Gigi are now ‘friendly’ and co-parenting their one-year-old daughter Khai.

“They were also supposedly in Aspen over the holidays,” they stated, adding that they had deliberately not shared an alleged eye-witness account earlier that said, “Gigi and Zayn are in Aspen and back together. Seen snowmobiling the other day.”

Neither Zayn nor Gigi have hinted at being back together, however.

The couple went their separate ways in October 2021 following an explosive fight between Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid.