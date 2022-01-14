Mahira Khan unveils dramatic hair transformation post COVID recovery

Pakistani star Mahira Khan never fails to impress fans with her stunning fashion choices as she recently unveiled her latest look and fans cannot stop gushing over her incredible hair transformation.

The Raees diva turned to her Instagram on Friday and shared two stunning pictures of her fresh fringe hair cut with fans.

Sharing the picture, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress wrote in caption, “I went for a trim.. first I asked for him to dye my hair pink and they are freaked out ( I will do it.. Im gonnaaa do it).. and then after the trim I went back and said cut me a fringe.”

The Verna actress also revealed her mother’s reaction to her new look. “I came back home and my mother went - Ya Allah!”

Mahira further added, “Is it a post two time Covid survivor thing? Mid life crisis? God knows.. all I know is I’ve never been the one who dyed my hair in school/ college.. not even a piercing here and there.. And this felt good. Just doing something on a whim.”

She also informed fans about her health and wrote, “I’m freshly omnicorn negative and insanely life positive.”

“P.S all tips for maintaining a fringe are welcome!” she concluded her fans.

In the shared pictures, the Bin Roye starlet can be seen showing off her new bangs with a hat. Fan couldn’t stop drooling over the actress’ gorgeous natural beauty as she flaunted her natural blush and flawless skin in the pictures.

Fans and fellow stars showered love and praise on her post. Ayesha Omer, Aima Baig and more reacted with hearts on her post.