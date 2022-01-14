Megan Fox 'wanted' to get engaged to Machine Gun Kelly: source spills

Megan Fox was reportedly looking forward to getting engaged to Machine Gun Kelly for for a long time.

According to People, an insider close to Fox spilled that she feels ‘thrilled’ to get past her failed marriage with ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

“She has been wanting to get engaged," reported the outlet day after the couple's swoon-worthy video of the proposal.

The insider also revealed that the Bad Things rapper has been trying to get to know Fox’s kids better in the meantime.

"Megan feels comfortable with everything. She is very happy and feels beyond blessed," the source added. The magazine also reported that Fox ‘loved’ the surpirse .

“The proposal was a surprise. They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation," it reported.

The Till Death actor parted ways with Green in May 2020, after 10 years of marriage.