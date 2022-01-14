Jennifer Aniston flaunts original wavy hair in new selfies: Photos

Jennifer Aniston stops to take adorable after-shower selfies!
The 52-year-old turned to her Instagram on Thursday to share a series of selfies post bath.
"Okay, Humidity… Let’s go….." she captioned alongside her photos in a towel.
Aniston kept her golden strands product free for the camera and charmed her sans makeup self.
In another photo, the Friends alum struck a goofy pose right with her hair in a deep parting.
Take a look:
