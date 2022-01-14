Cardi B admits she was 'suicidal and depressed' after YouTuber assassinated character

Cardi B is touching upon her mental health struggles amid YouTuber Tasha K's accusations of rapper being a prostitute, drug addict.
In a court hearing on Jan 13, the 29-year-old WAP hitmaker shared how Tasha's allegations made her feel helpless to the point she became 'suicidal.'
The mother-of-two also suffered from fatigue, anxiety, and migraines from disturbed marital life with husband Offset.
She testified, per TMZ, "I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband."
The Grammy winner filed her lawsuit against Tasha in 2019. In court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi alleged that Tasha used her social media to "spread malicious rumors, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities" for financial gain.
