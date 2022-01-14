Andrew Garfield says he signed 'No Way Home' for 'iconic scene' with Zendaya

Andrew Garfield says he was sold on return in Spider-Man: No Way Home after reading scene with Zendaya.

In a new interview with Variety, Garfield talked about the iconic scene where he catches Zendaya, on-screen MJ, in the movie.

"I will say the image of my catching (Zendaya’s) MJ--that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing," said Andrew.



"Tobey and I, but I think we managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and going, ‘Hi! Bye!’ My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man) romantic relationship, potentially," he talked about his meaningful cameo.

Andrew admitted that the scene gave him a second chance to save Spider Man's love after losing his' in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

"To heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother. Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen…I am so grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing,” he added.

