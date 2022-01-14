Alec Baldwin's lawyer reaches a deal with authorities to handover actor's phone

Alec Baldwin would hand over his cellphone as part of a probe into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the movie set of Western “Rust,” said the actor's lawyer on Thursday.



According to Reuters, Baldwin’s lawyer Aaron Dyer said he had reached a deal with New Mexico authorities to turn in the phone after steps were taken to protect the actor’s privacy regarding matters unrelated to the “Rust” investigation.

“Mr. Baldwin’s phone is being turned over this week for review,” Dyer said in a statement. “Mr. Baldwin has continued to cooperate with the authorities, and any suggestion to the contrary is simply untrue.”

The comments followed a Thursday news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office saying Baldwin had not complied with a search warrant requesting he hand over the phone and that a New Mexico prosecutor was now working with the actor’s lawyer to get it.

“To date, the cell phone has not been turned over to authorities,” the news release said.