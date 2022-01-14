Queen's orders to remove Prince Andrew's titles implemented

Prince Andrew on Thursday said he has handed back his royal titles to Queen Elizabeth and vowed to fight on in the sex abuse case.

Queen Elizabeth on Thursday stripped her son Prince Andrew of all his honorary military titles and royal roles after a US judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil case against him.

Buckingham Palace, in a brief statement on Thursday, said: “with the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”



