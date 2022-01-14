Georgina Rodriguez enjoys romantic dinner with Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid

 
Thursday January 13, 2022
Georgina Rodriguez takes his ladylove to Spanish capital on private jet for a dinner date

By Web Desk
January 14, 2022
 Cristiano Ronaldo and his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flew to Madrid on £20m private jet for a romantic dinner date.

The renowned footballer and spanish model  enjoyed a romantic meal and night at a luxury hotel in Madrid, where 36-year-old sportsman owns a £4.8million villa.

The pair, who are expecting twins (boy and girl), have given birth to questions about their future as some of their fans believe they would soon get married.

The couple had dinner at upmarket eatery, which specialises in northern Spanish food. The hotel is a favourite of Cristiano’s from his time at Real Madrid before he moved to Juventus and then Manchester United on a two-year deal at the start of this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of his side’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa because of a hip injury.

Georgina Rodriguez was looking gorgeous in white top and black leggings. She finished her look with brown fur coat, while Ronaldo cut a casual figure in grey and black jumper, pairing it with the matching trousers.