Selena Gomez reveals truth behind her Cara Delevingne's matching tattoos

Selena Gomez has responded to speculations about her and Cara Delevingne’s matching tattoos.

Responding to speculation, the singer said that the tattoo “means a couple of different things” during an appearance on the Live with Kelly and Ryan show.

The star continued: “But me and Cara [Delevingne], one of my best friends that I’ve known for – I was maybe 16 when I met her – she calls me ‘Rosebud.’ So, it’s a nickname, and I’ve always wanted a rose.”

It all began when a celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang posted a picture of Gomez’s latest tattoo – a pink rose on the nape of her neck – on his Instagram profile.

In a subsequent post the same day, Bang Bang – real name Keith Scott McCurdy – told his 2.5 million followers that he had tattooed the same design on Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-star and best friend Delevingne.

The news sparked rumours that Delevingne and Gomez were dating, after the 29-year-olds were spotted kissing in New York in November last year.

In her old interview with Pride Source, Gomez said she “didn’t mind” the rumours, adding that Delevingne “just makes me open”.