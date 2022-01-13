Suhana Khan awed by BFF Ananya Panday’s swimsuit pictures

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday sends the internet into a meltdown with a breathtaking photoshoot in a colourful swimsuit on social media.
The Liger actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself in a bright outfit and her BFF Suhana Khan was quick to react.
Sharing the photos the 23-year-old actor wrote, “Caught a vibe.”
In no time Suhana reacted to the pictures and commented, “Wow.”
Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar also dropped fire emojis in the comments section.
For unversed, Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who is a close friend of Gauri's superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan. SRK and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan are among Ananya's closest pals.
