Daska by-poll: ECP directs Punjab govt to take action against 60 officers for ‘corrupt practices’

ISLAMABAD: After finding them guilty of “corrupt practices” during investigations into the Daska by-poll rigging, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday directed the Punjab government to take punitive action against 60 officers.
The ECP has sought action against the then district returning officer (DRO), 27 presiding officers, seven SHOs, former Sialkot deputy commissioner Zeeshan Ahmed Lashari, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hasan Asad, former assistant commissioner of Daska, former deputy superintendent of police of Sambrial, deputy education officers and others.
The DRO, ROs were found to have engaged in "corrupt practices" and eight assistant education officers were found guilty of illegal practices during the investigations, said the ECP.
The ECP has directed the concerned authorities to ensure that these officials not be assigned any election duty in the future. The election body has also sought a report from the provincial government about the punitive action taken against the officials.
