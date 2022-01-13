‘Rust’ armorer blames fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin, sues ammunition supplier

The armorer for Rust cited Alec Baldwin’s failure to attend an important training session for the shooting

The armorer for the film Rust, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is blaming actor Alec Baldwin for the accidental shooting on set that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead in October.

Gutierrez-Reed cited Baldwin’s failure to attend an important training session for the mishap.

According to The Daily Mail, Gutierrez-Reed’s accusations come in a lawsuit filed against ammunition supplied Seth Kenney and his company PDQ Arm and Prop LLC in a New Mexico court on Wednesday.

In her lawsuit, the 24-year-old armorer has claimed that Baldwin didn’t attend an important ‘cross draw’ training session a week before the fatal shooting.

Gutierrez-Reed also laid blame on the film’s assistant director David Halls for allegedly ignoring set protocol by not calling her to first inspect the gun before handing it to Baldwin.

It is important to note that neither Baldwin not Halls are named as defendants in Gutierrez-Reed’s lawsuit against Kenney.

In her 24-page lawsuit, Gutierrez-Reed has also shared details about the film set being riddled with general carelessness and disregard for safety.