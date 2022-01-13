Zayn Malik thanks fans for arranging medical meals as his birthday gift

Zayn Malik's fans marked his birthday by sending medical meals to those in need. Here's what he had to say

Zayn Malik fans marked the star’s 29th birthday on January 12 with a special present; arranging meals for those in need in hospitals, and needless to say, the star was left overwhelmed.

On Wednesday, an Indian fan account named @zaynie4u shared photos of themselves handing out medical meals to people in government hospitals as part of a fan-sponsored birthday project for him.

“We have so far donated more than 100 medical meals to people in need who are admitted in government hospitals,” Shelly, the account owner, explained in the caption of her post.





“What started as a Zayn's birthday project turned out to be so much bigger than that. I'm proud and grateful to everyone who participated,” they added.

The post was reshared by Zayn himself late on Wednesday, with a special message for the fans behind the effort.

“This is incredible. So proud of you guys – makes me happy. You’re the best,” said Zayn.

See here:



