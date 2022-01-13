Katy Perry praises ‘my unwavering anchor’ Orlando Bloom in birthday tribute

Singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently turned to social media to share her personal birthday tribute for “the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know”.
The post has been shared on Instagram and includes a collection of photos, selfies, decked-out snaps, red carpet moments, private interactions, indoor biking adventures, heartstring-tugging puppy snaps, as well as previously unseen photos from their international get-aways to the UK and Egypt.
To complement the collection, there was also a candid caption that showed off the true depths of Perry’s love for her fiancé and included heartfelt admissions about his impact in her life.
It started off by reading, “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know.”
“thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre (joy of living) into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd”.
