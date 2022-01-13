Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda get engaged in an intimate ceremony

Pakistani musician and famed comedian Ali Gul Pir got engaged to Azeemah Nakhoda in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday.

Pictures and videos from the ceremony, attended by Ali’s close friends and family members, have taken the internet by storm.

The humourist, who is known for making funny parody videos on social media, left everyone in awe as he went down on one knee and put a ring on his fiancée.

Clad in an ivory kurta pajama, Ali completed his look with a shawl, designed by Nomi Ansari. On the other hand, his fiancée, Azeemah was dressed in a gorgeous icy blue outfit. She completed her look with minimal makeup.

Congratulations and wishes started to pour in for the artist. Actress Mansha Pasha also sent her warm wishes to Ali on getting engaged.

The Laal Kabootar famed actress, took to her Instagram Story and complimented Ali and his fiancée with sweet words. “So sad to have missed this but you guys look lovely,” she wrote.