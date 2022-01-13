Virginia Giuffre case 'highly unlikely' to cause Prince Andrew to lose titles

It seems that even the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case is not enough for Prince Andrew to lose his military and royal titles.

According to royal biographer Christopher Warwick, it is "highly unlikely" that the Duke of York will lose his titles.

He told Sky News that even though it is the Queen that can appoint dukes, it takes the parliament to remove one’s titles "which wouldn’t cover Andrew or the monarchy in glory".

He added that the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act was brought upon in the First World War to prevent "enemy royals" from keeping their British titles.

He added: "Andrew is not an enemy of Britain, so the Titles Deprivation Act wouldn’t come into it."

However, others have said the latest development on the case is "very bad news" for the Queen’s son.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier told The Sun: "This will obviously do nothing to help his reputation, I think he is finished as a working royal."

"It was suggested he would try and get back this year for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands events but that’s not going to happen for him the way this is going."