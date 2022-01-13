Harassment case against Nicki Minaj dropped by husband’s alleged sexual assault victim

Nicki Minaj is no longer accused of harassment after the rapper’s husband Kenneth Petty’s alleged sexual assault victim, Jennifer Hough voluntarily dropped the case.

According to TMZ, Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn shared that the lawsuit against the Starships rapper was dismissed. However, the case against her husband is ‘still going on.’

The 39-year-old rapper’s lawyer Judd Bernstein clarified that Minaj will claim to reimburse the amount she spent in legal fees.

According to People, Bernstein sent an email to Blackburn stating, “Your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw up enough dirt.”

“It is just the beginning of Nicki's and my efforts to make you pay for your disgraceful conduct with both money and, if the Court recommends it, disciplinary sanctions,” the outlet quoted.

Minaj faced the allegations in August when Hough claimed that the rapper has threatened her to withdraw accusations against Petty.