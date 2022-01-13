Iqra Aziz son Kabir finds friend in Sadia Ghaffar's Raya: See Photo

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are bonding with other celebrity parents!

The couple was joined for a lunch date by Sadia Ghaffar and husband Hassan Hayat Khan Wednesday afternoon. The latter are also parents to daughter Raya.

Later turning to his Instagram, the Lahore Say Agey star shared a photo of Iqra and Sadia holding each other's babies with a special message for Khan in the caption.

"@hassanhayatkhan ab wakt agaya hai k hum apni dosti ko,.,.,.,.,Say MashAllah KABIR aur raya ki pehli mulakaat (It's time that we transform our friendship into -----. Kabir and Raya's first meeting," captioned Yasir alongside the adorable photo.

Take a look:



