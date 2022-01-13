Pakistan revises quarantine policy for inbound passengers

Passengers waiting at Islamabad International Airport in this file photo.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Thursday abolished the centralized quarantine arrangements for the rapid antigen test (RAT) positive inbound passengers.

In a notification, the NCOC said that all the passengers detected as positive in RAT on arrival at the airports will self isolate themselves for 10 days at their homes.

Meanwhile, all the inbound passengers who are currently quarantined at the centralized location will be shifted accordingly.

It added that the remaining protocols of the inbound testing policy will remain in place in the light of fresh directives.





The NCOC also notified abolishing Category B and Category C of prohibited countries. It is pertinent to mention here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had already abolished the categories since January 5.

In its notification, NCOC said,” Category ‘B’ and Category ‘C’ have been abolished with effect from January 5, 2022”.

However, the following health protocols will continue to be applicable:

a. Vaccination is mandatory for all inbound passengers.

b. Negative PCR report before boarding (maximum 48 hrs old).

c. 100% RAT on arrival for all direct flights from Europe.

d. Minimum 50% flights from KSA, UAE and Qatar will undergo RAT on arrival.

e. Selected RAT on arrival for flights other than mentioned in Para 2c and 2d, above.

f. RAT positive cases will be quarantined for 10 days followed by a PCR test on the 8th day.

Exemption / Waiver

Pakistanis unable to get themselves vaccinated abroad (all categories) due to the following reasons are exempted from mandatory vaccination after producing valid proof to airline/immigration authorities before boarding: -

a. Expired Visa or illegal immigrants/deportees.

b. Medical conditions / issues.

c. Pregnant women.

d. Passengers between 15 to 18 years of age (exempted till 15 February 2022).

The NCOC directed the Aviation Division to ensure staggering of flights, especially flights from Europe, to afford sufficient time for RAT on arrival by January 5. 2022.







