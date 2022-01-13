Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline Coachella 2022

Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles are gearing up to set stage on fire with hyped-up performances during this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The much-anticipated event is slated to kick off on April 15 and will carry till April 17, followed by back-to-back stage on April 22 to 24 in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, the headliners of the festival have been confirmed while Swedish House Mafia’s appearance is also expected.

The outlet reported that Styles is expected to drop new music before his maiden stage at the event.

The Watermelon Sugar singer has just wrapped up his tour which has been termed as the biggest North American tour by any major artists post pandemic.

Meanwhile, both West and Eilish have previously graced the stage of the festival in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

The official line-up of the performers, which was unveiled on Wednesday, has also unveiled the name of other artists including Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Big Sean and Doja Cat.



