Rashid Khan creates BBL history

Rashid Khan of Adelaide Strikers celebrates after taking a wicket during a match against Brisbane Heat. Photo Adelaide Strikers Twitter

Former Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan rewrote history in the Big Bash League (BBL) with his record-making figures of 6-17 for the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on Wednesday.

The Afghan leg-spinner dismissed Brisbane Heat batters Sam Heazlett (0) and Jake Lehmann (0) in consecutive deliveries in his second over, with Lachlan Pfeffer (23 off 24) run out off the first ball of the over as part of a rare team hat-trick.

Khan bagged another wicket in his next over when Will Prestwidge was caught for a duck.

The bowler, who is leaving the BBL for international duty, claimed the third-best bowling figures in the league’s history when he took three more wickets in his fourth and final over to limit Brisbane to 90 all out and seal victory for the Strikers.

His contribution with the bat was also remarkable in the match before he was bowled in a bizarre fashion by Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-28) to end his four-ball 13-run innings.

Khan’s performance helped his team to reach fifth place which was reeling at the bottom.