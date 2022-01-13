 
Thursday January 13, 2022
Princess Eugenie falls out of favour with royals for siding with Harry and Meghan?

Princess Eugenie is the younger sister of Princess Beatrice

By Web Desk
January 13, 2022
Royal fans are speculating that  Prince Andrew's younger daughter Princess  Eugenie is out of favor with the royal family due to her  relations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer and author Angela Levin is known as a staunch opponent of Meghan Markle and Prince. Hardly a day goes by when she doesn't target the US-based couple on social media or during her TV appearances.

Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie

The royal expert recently retweeted a post which claimed that Princess Eugenie has been outed within the family for leaking information about events, or secret plans and other information to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Eugenie falls out of favour with royals for siding with Harry and Meghan?

"She has effectively been cut off from the Cambridges, Tindalls, Philips, Anne Wessexes, Queen, Charles and Camilla," read the post.

Eugenie her elder sister Beatrice and other family are currently in Switzerland ski trip.

According to a report, they are very upset after their father Prince Andrew decided to opt out of a family trip.

The Duke of York is said to have consoled his daughters through daily Skype calls