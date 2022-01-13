Megan Fox gets engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday announced engagement with Hollywood actress Meghan Fox .

The Cleveland rapper took to Instagram to share the news with his millions of fans.

Posting a video of their engagement rings, the singer wrote, "yes, in this life and every life” beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Megan Fox started dating MGK after split from former husband Brian Austin Green.