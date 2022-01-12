Kim Kardashian leaves fans divided as she rocks sizzling cut-out top

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian rocks anything she likes to look different, but her recent cut out top has left her fans divided.
The 40-year-old star is widely known and liked for her fashion sense and outfits she chooses to wear, and her latest dressing is a proof of this.
Her sleeveless cut-out halter top was amazing, featuring a plunging V-neck and slits on her back. She styled it with wide leg, black denim jeans that featured knee and thigh rips and finished the out-out look with pointed black heels.
The reality star uploaded a carousel of herself wearing an all-black outfit, which attracted interesting comments from some of her 278 million followers, with one fan wrote: “BratZ doll energy”, while another compared her poses to Britney Spears (we can totally see it), stating: “Its the britney spears pose for me”.
Other fans linked it to Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson, asking: “Omg did Pete take these pictures???” while another joked: “Give Pete his jeans back”.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are fully enjoying their new romantic journey and their whirlwind romance rocketing to new highs.
